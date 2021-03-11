Tidelands Health partners with DHEC to help administer overdue second COVID-19 vaccine shots

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Tidelands Health and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control are partnering to help people receive their second COVID-19 vaccine dose if they’re overdue for the shot.
According to a press release, individuals who received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine but haven’t been able to schedule a second dose can register with Tidelands Health to receive the second shot.
DHEC has allocated Tidelands Health with 2,340 doses of the Pfizer vaccine specifically for this purpose, hospital officials said.
Tidelands Health will hold a special vaccine clinic in the coming days to administer these makeup Pfizer doses. To qualify, individuals must have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine more than 23 days ago and must have been unable to secure a second dose.
Tidelands Health officials stress that individuals who received the Moderna vaccine are not eligible to participate, as the two vaccines are not interchangeable.
To register, eligible individuals should complete an online request form or call 1-866-TIDELANDS. People are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible because of the time-sensitive nature of the vaccine administration window, the press release stated.
While the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine should ideally be given 21 days after the first dose, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has indicated the second dose may be administered up to 42 days after the first dose when a delay is unavoidable. After 42 days, the second dose can still be administered, but there is limited data available on the efficacy of vaccines administered beyond this window, according to Tidelands Health.
