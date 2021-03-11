Thomas Davis, Greg Olsen to officially retire as Carolina Panthers in special ceremony

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Former linebacker Thomas Davis and tight end Greg Olsen will officially retire as members of the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, March 11, at Bank of America Stadium.
The retirement event begins at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on Panthers.com, the Panthers’ app, and the team’s Twitter, Facebook and YouTube accounts.
Davis ends his career as the team’s all-time tackle leader, while Olsen holds nearly every team record for tight ends. Both players were a part of to four Carolina Panthers playoff appearances, an NFC Championship and Super Bowl appearance in 2015.
Davis and Olsen are signing one-day contracts with the team on the same day before officially retiring.
As far as all-time team rankings, Davis ranks first in tackles with 1,258, seventh in interceptions with 13, third in forced fumbles with 18, first in fumble recoveries with 11, 18th in sacks with 28 and fourth in games played with 176.
Thomas Davis’s honors are listed below:
- 3x Pro Bowl (2017, 2016, 2015)
- AP All-Pro First Team (2015)
- PFWA All-NFC Team (2015)
- Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year (2014)
- Byron “Whizzer” White Award Winner (2015)
- Athletes in Action/Bart Starr Award (2015)
- Finalist for Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year Award (2015)
- NFC Defensive Player of the Month (2013, November)
- NFC Defensive Player of the Week (2013, Week 6)
- Ed Block Courage Award Winner (2011)
As far as all-time team rankings, Olsen ranks third in receptions with 524, third in receiving yards with 6,463, fourth in receiving touchdowns with 39, second in 1,000 yard receiving seasons with three and ninth in games started with 123.
Greg Olsen’s honors are listed below
- Pro Bowl (2016, 2015, 2014)
- AP All-Pro Second Team (2016, 2015)
- PFWA All-NFC (2016, 2015, 2014)
- Pro Football Weekly All-Rookie Team (2007)
- Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Finalist (2017, 2016)
