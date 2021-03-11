Single-vehicle crash in Aynor sends one to hospital

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Injuries were reported following a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Aynor.
Crews were dispatched to the wreck at Pleasant Union Road and Good Luck Road at 7:38 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
A photo from the scene shows the vehicle in a ditch.
Officials said one person was taken to the hospital. The extent of that person’s injuries was not immediately known.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded to the crash and is investigating.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.