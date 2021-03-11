Oxygen canisters explode, ammunition goes off during fire in Darlington County

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A home in the Pee Dee is now considered a total loss after a fire in Darlington County caused oxygen canisters to explode.
Chief Thomas Spivey with the Palmetto Rural Fire Department said crews were called to 701 Steerfork Drive in the Florence section of the county at 9:12 a.m. Thursday.
Spivey said the fire was caused by someone in the home smoking while on a couch, which led to the couch being set on fire.
The chief also said four oxygen canisters located in the home exploded during the fire.
By the time crews arrived, around half of the home was already in flames, according to Spivey.
Firefighters began battling the blaze from the outside before they heard ammunition being held in the home begin to go off. Upon hearing the ammunition, crews began to move away from the house.
Spivey said the entire home is considered a total loss.
Five people were inside the home at the time of the fire, but they were all able to get out.
One woman was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, while another refused to go to the hospital despite a burn on her arm.
