McLeod Health’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics begin at the Myrtle Beach Mall

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Mall is now officially home to the latest COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the Grand Strand.
McLeod Health opened the clinic Thursday, which is located next to the Belk store. Those with appointments are asked to enter through the main mall access next to Books-A-Million.
Appointments for March 11 and 12 are fully booked, and McLeod says estimates 750 people will be vaccinated each day.
Second-dose appointments will also be made after receiving the first dose.
The hospital tells WMBF News it plans to establish regular clinics a few days a week at the mall.
Instead of vouchers, McLeod has switched to DHEC’s statewide scheduling system to make appointments. The hospital says it will also post on social media when they receive new shipments of the vaccine.
When openings are available, you can click here to make an appointment or call 1-866-365-8110.
