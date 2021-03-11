Marlboro County High School boys basketball celebrates state championship with victory parade

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Marlboro County High School boys basketball team celebrated in the streets of Bennettsville, following last week’s Class AAA state championship victory.
Evelyn Williams had little hope the Bulldogs would make it through a full season when they began practice last fall.
Williams was happy to be wrong, as she was one of the many supporters lining downtown Bennettsville celebrating the bulldogs.
“The other games were nose-biters, they were like one point two points,” she said. “I said oh my goodness being an older person I couldn’t take much more, so I said I’d look at it on TV and I mean everything went our way that day, even the refs were on our side.”
Coach LaTroy Brace said the community support since winning the championship has been overwhelming.
“I haven’t slept yet, I’ve been excited,” he said. “I’m still excited like we’re about to play the state championship game even though we’ve won it, I’m not getting much rest, I like that feeling, it’s a great feeling.”
Marlboro County senior Dreveon Scott, who scored a team-high 22 points in last week’s win over Seneca, believes this championship is bigger than just the team.
“With all that’s going on in the city, it’s good to know we had something to do with uplifting the community,” he said.
Fans, coaches, and players are celebrating now, but they’re ready to get back to work towards a repeat in 2022.
