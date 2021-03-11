‘It was due’: North Myrtle Beach restaurant owners celebrate end of mask mandate in eateries

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach was the first city along the Grand Strand to put a mask mandate in place, and now, it’s the first city to remove the mask mandate for restaurants.
Some restaurant owners in North Myrtle Beach are happy about the news.
“I feel like we need to take this moment to celebrate,” Buoys on the Boulevard owner Weldon Boyd said.
John Corbett, owner of Flynn’s Irish Tavern, agrees.
“It was due,” Corbett said.
Boyd believes the change will help business.
“It’s new hope,” he said. “The majority of people are ready to get back to normal.”
City officials said they ditched the mask mandate because South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster got rid of the statewide mask mandate. It’s now a guideline rather than a law.
With St. Patrick’s Day right around the corner, the move couldn’t come at a better time for Corbett.
“I’m happy about it and I hope it’s a net positive for everybody,” he said.
Both Boyd and Corbett said this is a good sign for the future when it comes to returning to normal, and they hope other Grand Strand cities take similar steps.
“I would hope that they not only follow North Myrtle Beach’s lead, but I would hope as the state has done they be a lot more like Florida and a lot less like New York,” Corbett said.
Boyd stressed it’s important to remember the pandemic isn’t over, but he believes removing the mask mandate is the right move to get back to normal.
“COVID’s still a thing, but we’ve got vaccinations coming out now, the numbers are down, so that’s a victory,” Boyd said. “That’s progression. And that’s something we’ve needed is progression.”
The city’s mask mandate was only lifted for restaurants. It still applies to retail stores.
