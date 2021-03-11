1 injured, traffic slowed after crash on Highway 22

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Traffic is slowed and one person is injured after a crash on Highway 22.
Horry County Fire Rescue says its crews were called to the area of mile marker 24 East in Longs at 3:41 p.m Thursday.
Crews said the accident involved two vehicles, and one person was taken to the hospital with injuries.
No further details were provided on their condition.
Officials are asking drivers to steer clear of the area to avoid delays.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
