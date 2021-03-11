Horry County Police Department earns state accreditation after three-year-long examination

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department is addressing the nationwide call for police reform.
The department recently received state accreditation to ensure it is following the best law enforcement practices.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Accreditation Council’s designation means the department is following the best law enforcement practices possible.
HCPD Chief Joseph Hill made it a goal when he took over in 2016, and it became a daily focus for one employee.
“It’s typically a multi-year process,” said Linda Foxwell, HCPD Accreditation Manager. “I began back in 2018.”
Foxwell has spent every workday of the past three years focused on one goal: getting the department accredited by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Accreditation Council.
“Reviewed all the operational incident reports that took place the previous day or over the weekend to determine if there were any items I could use as proof of compliance with the standards,” said Foxwell.
Foxwell says there are 289 standards required for accreditation, so she would check each and every incident report for those.
Accreditation is voluntary, but it’s something Hill made a primary focus for the past three years.
He explained why at a Horry County Public Safety meeting earlier this week.
“With the new push for reform in law enforcement, having a third party review our policies is the course of action for law enforcement agencies now and in the future,” said Hill.
Foxwell says making sure those policies were easy to understand for officers was one of the main changes the department made during the three-year-long review.
“One of the main things we did was to streamline them, reduce them down, make them easier for officers to follow, ensure that the most important parts and messages are being conveyed,” she said.
The accreditation lasts for three years, then the department will be reviewed again. For now, Foxwell’s job transitions to keeping them accredited.
Accreditation opens the department up to several grants in the state.
Foxwell says they haven’t applied for any yet, but certainly haven’t ruled any out either.
