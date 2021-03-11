FIRST ALERT: Warmth continues into the weekend, changes arrive next week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Mild weather and sunny skies will continue through the end of the week. We’re starting the day off in the 40s, it’s the warmest start so far this week as both overnight and afternoon temperatures continue to climb each day.
The light jacket will be needed for some of you. Others can leave it at home as you start your day! Temperatures will warm quickly into the upper 60s by the middle of the day before the sea breeze looks to blow onshore. Highs will continue to climb into the mid 70s inland while our afternoon on the beaches will see temperatures fall back into the mid 60s.
A similar forecast is on tap for Friday and Saturday with sunshine and temperatures in the mid-upper 70s will be found inland. Along the coast, highs will finally break into the 70s with another sea breeze arriving by the middle of the day. We will remain dry and rain free through Saturday. Enjoy the weather!
As we head into Sunday, a few more clouds will roll in with just a slight chance of a sprinkle or two. Most of us will remain dry and the drop in temperatures looks to hold off until next week. Sunday will feature highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Our highs will drop into the lower 60s to start the week with more cloud cover lingering around for the new work week. It’s also a time where rain chances try to work back into the Carolinas with scattered showers and a few storms possible by Tuesday and Wednesday. For now, those rain chances are at 30%. Enjoy the sunshine for the rest of the week!
