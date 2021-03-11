FIRST ALERT: Spring-like weather through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Mild weather continues through the weekend before a more active weather pattern returns next week.
Tonight will see mostly clear skies with temperatures not as cool as the last few nights. Readings will drop into the upper 40s to near 50 across the Pee Dee and into the lower 50s along the Grand Strand.
Friday will see another round of mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures as afternoon readings reach to near 70 at the beach and the middle to upper 70s across the Pee Dee.
The upcoming weekend will see a few more clouds from time to time especially late Saturday and Sunday. There is still a very small chance of a sprinkle or two on Sunday but most areas will not see any rainfall. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s to near 70 along the Grand Strand and into the lower to middle 70s inland.
A more active weather pattern unfolds next week with a period of cooler weather on Monday followed by another warm up. A few chances of showers and storms will be likely from time to time as well.
