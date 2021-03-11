DHEC: S.C. registers over 350 new COVID-19 cases, 38 additional deaths announced

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday 359 new COVID-19 cases and 38 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 452,004 and deaths to 7,803, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 23 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death. In Florence County, six new virus cases were reported and one additional death.
For a complete breakdown of new COVID-19 cases across the state, click here. For new deaths, click here.
According to DHEC, 14,211 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 6.4%.
Of the state’s 11,335 inpatient hospital beds, 8,858 are in use for a 78.15% utilization rate, according to DHEC. Approximately 595 are COVID-19 patients, of which 163 are in ICU and 62 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
