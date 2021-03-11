CVS expands COVID-19 vaccination efforts in S.C.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – CVS is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination efforts in South Carolina, the pharmacy chain announced Thursday.
CVS said they will begin administering vaccines to eligible populations at 21 additional locations across South Carolina beginning as early as Sunday, March 14.
According to a press release from CVS, appointments for the latest allocation of doses will start to become available for booking on Saturday, March 13, as stores receive shipments of the vaccine.
The additional retail locations add to the 33 stores previously activated in the state, bringing the total number of CVS locations administering the vaccine in South Carolina to 54, officials said.
Vaccines at participating CVS locations in South Carolina will be available for individuals meeting state eligibility criteria, as well as K-12 teachers and staff and childcare workers, according to the release.
Patients must register in advance on the pharmacy’s website or through the CVS Pharmacy app. You can also call customer service directly at 800-746-7287.
Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.
