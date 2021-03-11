Coroner identifies victim in deadly Florence shooting; two brothers charged

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The victim of a deadly shooting Tuesday morning in Florence has been identified, according to the county coroner.
The shooting happened around 8:15 a.m. on March 9 in the 700 block of Roosevelt Street, according to the Florence Police Department. The victim was located and taken to the hospital, where he later died.
According to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken, the victim has been identified as 47-year-old Leo Junior Brockington, of Florence.
An autopsy has been scheduled at the Medical University of South Carolina.
Two brothers connected to the shooting are in custody, according to police.
Florence police Lt. Stephen Starling said Johnny Wells was located around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the VA hospital in Charleston and taken into custody without incident.
Johnny Wells and his brother Freddie Wells are both charged with murder, armed robbery and criminal conspiracy.
Investigators learned a drug buy and armed robbery happened prior to the shooting.
