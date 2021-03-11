Clemson men upset by Miami in second round of ACC Tournament

Out of the gate, Clemson had the hot hand from three, knocking down four 3-pointers en route to going up 12-6. Tyson made the first pair of shots from beyond the arc, and Simms sank the next two. A trey from Jonathan Baehre increased the Tigers’ lead to 17-8. With under 11 minutes remaining in the first half, Al-Amir Dawes drove the length of the floor and laid it in to give the Tigers a 20-12 edge. Miami clawed back and took the lead, but threes by Simms and Alex Hemenway in the closing minutes of the opening half culminated in Clemson taking a 36-32 lead into halftime.