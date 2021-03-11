4 charged in connection to ‘illegal drug and gun enterprise’ in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Four people have been charged in connection to a drug and firearm bust in Marion County, according to officials.
In a statement released Thursday, Sheriff Brian Wallace said the arrests came after a year-long investigation and “numerous community complaints.”
The sheriff also said the amount of drugs found were actually large amounts used to supply street-level dealers.
The Marion County Combined Drug Unit Agents made the arrests Wednesday, as agents seized marijuana, heroin, cash and six firearms during search warrants on Merrie Lane and Longpoint Drive. Officials said the investigation centered around individuals who were allegedly distributing heroin and methamphetamine.
The following people were arrested and charged as a result of the investigation:
- Kevin Dewon Legette
- Three counts of distribution of heroin
- Trafficking in heroin
- Possession with intent to distribute marijuana
- Lorenzo Liston Legette II
- Six counts of distribution of heroin
- Two counts of distribution of methamphetamine
- Trafficking in Heroin
- Possession with intent to distribute marijuana
- Talania Michelle Brigman
- Trafficking in heroin
- Possession with intent to distribute marijuana
- Lorenzo Liston Legette, Sr.
- Trafficking in heroin
- Possession with intent to distribute marijuana
Deputies said Lorenzo Legette II is out on a $100,000 surety bond, while Lorenzo Legette, Sr. is also out on a $20,000 surety bond.
Brigman was released as well on a $10,000 bond.
Kevin Legette remains at the Marion County Detention Center as of Thursday on a $100,000 surety bond.
“Acting on community tips and long hours of investigation, we executed two search warrants safely which resulted in the arrest of multiple offenders and the seizure of illegal narcotics, money, and guns,” said Wallace. “I hope taking these illegal drugs and guns off the street along with letting these drug dealers know we are watching them will slow down the drug and gun trade in our community.”
