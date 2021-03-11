CCU guard DeVante’ Jones named Sun Belt Player of the Year

Despite seeing multiple double-teams and have opposing defenses stacked to limit his production, the New Orleans native has been near or at the top in several Sun Belt and NCAA rankings. Among his conference rankings he was second in points per game (20.0), eighth in rebounding (7.3), 12th in assists (3.1), first in free throw percentage (.879), first in steals (68), first in steals per game (3.0), 14th in three-point field goals made (2.0), ninth in assist/turnover ratio (1.6), fifth in defensive rebounding (5.7), and eighth in minutes played (33.2).