Authorities investigate inmate death at Robeson County Detention Center

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after an inmate at the Robeson County Detention Center was found dead in his cell, authorities said.
According to a press release from Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Stephen K. Hunt was found deceased in his single-person cell on Wednesday.
Hunt, who was from Lumberton, had been in custody at the detention center since March 4.
He was set to be transferred to the North Carolina Department of Prisons, the release stated.
An autopsy will be performed by the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office in Raleigh.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating.
