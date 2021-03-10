Wilson head coach Derek Howard hired to lead Ridge View football program

WILSON, SC (WMBF) - There’s no place like home.
Wilson head football coach Derek Howard II is heading back to where it all started for him. Howard is taking over the football program at his alma mater, Ridge View High School. The school announced the hire on Tuesday.
“I definitely did not see this moment coming so soon,” Howard said in a statement on Twitter. “I must thank God for leading me along this path and ordering my steps in the way he saw fit.”
Howard leaves Wilson after four seasons coaching the Tigers. He compiled a record of 24-19 and made the SCHSL playoffs three times during that span. Howard’s best season in Florence came in 2019 when the Tigers finished 9-3 and advanced to the second round of the postseason.
“I am extremely proud of what we’ve accomplished in four short years,” Howard added. “We brought the pride and respect back. Wilson Football now has the resources, facilities, work ethic, and self-belief to win championships.”
Howard is filling the void at his alma mater left by Perry Parks who was hired as wide receivers coach at UNC Charlotte.
Howard was the first quarterback in Ridge View High School history, and once served as the offensive coordinator from 2012-2016.
Other prior coaching experience for Howard includes serving as offensive coordinator and QB coach at Keenan High School from 2008-2011. Howard also has coaching experience at Fairfield Central High School, Lower Richland High School and Allen University. In total he has over 20 years of coaching experience.
Howard is a graduate of Morehouse College in Atlanta where he was a 4-year starter at running back.
