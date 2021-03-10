Updated guidelines announced to allow for indoor, in-person visitation at more S.C. nursing homes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – State officials on Wednesday announced updated visitation guidelines for South Carolina nursing homes and community residential care facilities.
According to information from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control and Gov. Henry McMaster, S.C. has approved federal approval to update the guidelines. They require facilities to use DHEC’s COVID-19 percent positive by county data to help determine their visitation status.
This update will result in more facilities that were previously restricting visitation based solely on a county’s percent positive rate greater than 10% to allow for in-person, indoor visitation, a press release stated.
According to updated mandates, as of Wednesday, any S.C. facility that meets the following standards must allow in-person, indoor visitation:
- A less than or equal to 10% positivity rate in the county in which the facility is located, using DHEC’s data
- No COVID-19 cases among staff and/or residents in the past 14 days
- Maintained the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ (CMS) core principles of COVID-19 infection prevention
Prior to the change in guidelines, 177 facilities were not allowing visitation. Of those, 43 facilities specifically cited county percentage positive as the reason and are in one of the 40 counties that now have a percentage positive of 10 % or less should be able to open to visitation if they otherwise meet the previously referenced criteria, the release stated.
“Too many South Carolinians have been prohibited from visiting their loved ones in long term care facilities because of overburdensome federal guidelines,” McMaster said. “Prioritizing the physical health and safety of our most vulnerable citizens is critically important, but we must also protect their mental and emotional health. These updated guidelines represent important progress and will result in many facilities opening for visitation, but there’s more work to be done and we will continue pushing federal agencies to allow expanded visitation.”
DHEC uses the tests-over-tests method for calculating percent positive, which is the same method used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state health officials said.
The county positivity rate is based on an average of the past 14 days and the report is updated on the DHEC’s website weekly, on Thursdays at 1 p.m. Additional details about the updated guidelines requiring facilities to use DHEC’s percent positive by county data, according to DHEC, include:
- The county positivity rate must be greater than 10% in order for facilities to use this reason for not allowing indoor visitation.
- These guidelines replace the previous use of CMS data to determine visitation status for purposes of indoor visitation.
- As of the most recent data, 40 of 46 counties have positivity rates that are less than or equal to 10%. This means the current county positivity rate shouldn’t affect visitation except for the six counties (Allendale, Barnwell, Chesterfield, Lancaster, McCormick, and York) with rates higher than 10%.
- Trends in county percent positivity rates can go up or down from one report to the next. This means, a facility’s visitation status could change from one week to the next, based on the data.
- DHEC will continue to provide weekly updates on the current visitation status for all nursing home and congregate care residential facilities in the state, online here.
State health officials also announced on Wednesday that 100% of the state’s 193 nursing homes have had their first COVID-19 vaccination clinic completed and 86% (166 of 193) have had their second clinic completed, with additional clinics scheduled.
A total of 98%, or 485 of the state’s 495 community residential care facilities, have had their first vaccination clinic completed, while 86% (424 of 495) have had their second clinic completed, with additional clinics scheduled, the release stated.
In total, more than 61,500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given to the state’s roughly 40,000 long-term care facility residents, and more than 36,700 doses have been given to the approximately 40,000 workers, state health officials said.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.