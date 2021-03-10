Target partners with CVS to bring vaccine to over 600 stores nationwide

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Target and CVS Pharmacy are partnering to help expand the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine across the country.
According to a press release, over 600 CVS locations within Target stores are now distributing the vaccine across 17 states.
South Carolina is one of the states with participating Target stores. In the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee, the following cities have participating locations, according to the CVS website:
- Conway
- Darlington
- Florence
- Georgetown
- Hemingway
- Lake City
- Little River
- Myrtle Beach
- North Myrtle Beach
The website states that as of 8:41 a.m. Wednesday, all appointments in S.C. are booked. More will be added as they become available.
In S.C., those currently eligible for the vaccine include:
- People age 55+
- Teachers K-12, daycare, and preschool workers and staff
- Age 16+ with medical conditions that increase risk of severe illness from COVID-19
- Medical first responders and EMS
- Law enforcement and fire department personnel who provide emergency medical care and frontline essential workers
Vaccine-eligible individuals can register for appointments by CLICKING HERE and to see if there’s a participating location in their area.
