Reward offered in theft of guns from Conway shooting range

🚨ATF REWARD OFFERED IN GUN THEFT🚨



On 3/6/2021, The Gun Store on HWY 701 outside of Conway was burglarized and multiple weapons stolen.@ATFCharlotte is offering a $5,000 reward for info leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.



Have info? Call 843-915-8477. pic.twitter.com/BgTFqB2NVT