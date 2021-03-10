Reward offered in theft of guns from Conway shooting range

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a burglary at an indoor gun range in Horry County.
According to information from the ATF, the Gun Store and Indoor Range, located in the 3000 block of Highway 701 South in Conway, was burglarized on March 6.
Investigators said that several guns were taken during the break-in.
The ATF is offering a $5,000 reward. Anyone with information should contact the Horry County Police Department’s tipline at (843) 915-TIPS.
