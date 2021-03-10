Proposed police precinct brings concerns for some neighbors in Carolina Forest

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The addition of a police precinct is a part of the overall plan for a proposed government complex in the Carolina Forest area.
Officials say the Central Coast Government Complex would also include two judges chambers, two trial rooms, spaces for juries and even a drive-thru for tax payments.
Horry County has three proposed locations within miles of each other for the proposed complex.
Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught said although they’ve chosen a spot, they aren’t announcing it yet because the deal isn’t finalized.
Some Carolina Forest residents have asked for a police department for years now. While some are looking forward to the addition, one of the proposed locations isn’t ideal for others.
The proposed location along Augusta Plantation Drive and River Oaks Drive is right by a neighborhood and a school. Neighbor Jessica Rice is concerned about the traffic this proposed location could bring. Her other concern is about the holding cell that will be a part of the overall development.
“My concern is if there is a holding cell, what people are they holding there and releasing,” Rice said. “They can walk to the school, they can walk to the Berkshire neighborhood.”
Vaught said he believes the police precinct will protect the people of Carolina Forest better because it will speed up response times.
He also said having the precinct will allow them to have officers stationed there to be on call.
An announcement for the location should be in a month or so, Vaught added.
