NFL star Darius Leonard starts foundation to give back to his home town of Lake View

LAKE VIEW, S.C. (WMBF) - Indianapolis Colts linebacker and Lake View native Darius Leonard officially announced the start of the Maniac Foundation.
Leonard was nicknamed “Maniac” for his energy on the football field, but he’s been known to provide just as much energy off the field helping his hometown of Lake View.
“I love giving back, and I love putting smiles on other people’s faces and that’s why I started the Maniac Foundation to give back to as many families as I can in Indianapolis and in Lake View, South Carolina,” said Leonard.
The program will support families in need, education and wellness in Indianapolis and Lake View.
“There are three pillars we want to touch here, first helping families put food on the table, second pillar is getting kids more involved in schoolwork, we’re trying to start ‘Math for Maniacs’ and get kids to fall in love with schoolwork again,” said Leonard.
In the past, Leonard has used his own money to hold giveaways and provide resources to people in Lake View. Leonard hopes the foundation will help them expand into other parts of the Pee Dee.
“With the foundation, more people can donate and it can be bigger and we can branch off to Latta, Dillon and Florence,” said Leonard.
Leonard enjoys being a role model for his community, and he wants to use his foundation to continue supporting his home town.
“I’m just letting the people of Lake View know that I’m trying my best to get Lake View back on track and trying to help every family in need, and hopefully we can get this back on track and make Lake View a big old beautiful city again,” said Leonard.
CLICK HERE to donate to the Maniac Foundation.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.