Myrtle Beach veterans clinic lowers vaccination age to 50

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The eligible age for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine has been lowered for veterans along the Grand Strand.
Starting Wednesday, the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center has lowered the eligible age for COVID-19 vaccination to those 50 years and older, a press release stated.
Enrolled, eligible veterans can schedule appointments at the new Myrtle Beach VA Outpatient Clinic at 1800 Airpark Drive.
The 84,000 square-foot facility is scheduled to open in the spring at full capability, but is being used temporarily as a vaccination clinic to meet the demands of veterans requesting the vaccine, the release stated.
Veterans who are eligible for the vaccine under this extended age category should call (843) 789-6900 to schedule an appointment. The phone line is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Those who have already been contacted by the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center and have a scheduled COVID-19 vaccine appointment should keep the date and time of that appointment at the location scheduled, according to staff.
To date, the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center has administered more than 31,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to veterans along the South Carolina and Georgia coast, according to the release.
