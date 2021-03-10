Myrtle Beach staff announce plans to reopen rec centers, library to full capacity

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach leaders are planning to gradually reopen the city’s recreation centers and Chapin Memorial Library to full capacity now that the last of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.
During Tuesday’s Myrtle Beach City Council workshop, staff members said they are tentatively planning to increase capacity and class size at the recreation centers and the library to 75% on April 1. Current capacity is 50%.
Plans are to increase to 100% capacity on May 1, according to information presented at the workshop. That date is subject to change.
Staff are immediately increasing the capacity at the facilities to 100% for private rentals, they said.
Back in August, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order that allowed large gatherings of up to 250 people or half the occupancy limit as determined by the fire marshal.
Events seeking an exception had to submit an application to the state’s Department of Commerce for approval.
McMaster announced the rescinding of that executive order less than two weeks ago and events involving more than 250 people will no longer need approval.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.