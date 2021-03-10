MUSC Florence, Marion unable to schedule new COVID-19 vaccine appointments due to availability

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two hospitals in the Pee Dee have had to put a halt to scheduling new COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
MUSC Health Florence and Marion Medical Center explained that due to fluctuations in vaccine availability, they were unable to schedule new vaccine appointments.
“Each week, MUSC Health is notified of the number of requested vaccine doses that will be shipped and our team compares this number to the current vaccine appointment schedule,” the hospital explained. “Due to unpredictable vaccine shipment amounts, which change weekly, our team has changed or delayed scheduled vaccine appointments.”
MUSC Health said the team is working around the clock to monitor and confirm shipments of the vaccine so doses can be allocated to those who have already scheduled appointments.
The hospital said that it will start scheduling new appointments as soon as additional supply is confirmed.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.