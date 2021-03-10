Mullins Police Department reveals name for newest K-9 officer

Mullins Police Department reveals name for newest K-9 officer
The Mullins Police Department has revealed the name for its newest K-9 officer. (Source: Mullins Police Department / Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff | March 10, 2021 at 1:15 PM EST - Updated March 10 at 1:15 PM

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) – The Mullins Police Department’s newest officer officially has a name.

“The public has spoken and we are happy to announce that all the votes have been tallied. So please welcome ‘Officer Copper’ to the Mullins Police Department,” a Wednesday post on the department’s Facebook page stated.

The police department introduced its newest K-9 officer last week and asked the community to help name him.

There were a lot of name suggestions, but the department narrowed the list down to four names: Mully, Major, Scout and Copper.

The four-legged officer was donated to the department by HB Kennels.

