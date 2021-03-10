McLeod Health preparing to host weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the Myrtle Beach Mall

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - McLeod Health is expanding efforts to vaccinate South Carolinians against COVID-19.
The hospital system is now establishing regular clinics a few days a week at the Myrtle Beach Mall.
“There should be a vaccine clinic each week in each community we serve closest to where you live,” said Kelly Hughes, McLeod’s Director of Communications and Public Information.
While the system’s pop-up style and mass vaccination sites allowed thousands of South Carolinians to get the vaccine, staff are now shifting their attention to more regularly scheduled events.
“It’s pretty labor-intensive to pop those clinics up and down in different locations,” said Hughes.
McLeod has turned the old Hallmark store into their new clinic for the next few months, and Hughes said they hope this streamlines the process for everyone.
“It gave people the opportunity to have a permanent location, as long as vaccines are going on we’ll have a site in Horry County where people can come to and get their vaccine,” she said.
Through clinics this Thursday and Friday, Hughes said 750 people will be vaccinated each day.
However, allotments might differ for new first-dose clinics at the mall in the future.
All appointments are filled for this week, and McLeod will schedule your second dose for you when you come in for your first.
They’ve also tweaked how you sign up in the first place. Instead of using vouchers, McLeod has switched to DHEC’s statewide scheduling system.
You can make an appointment online or call 1-866-365-8110. McLeod said they will still post on Facebook and on their website when new doses come in.
Hughes said as more people get access to the vaccine, brighter days are ahead.
“For the first time in over a year, we see a light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.
