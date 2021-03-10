Man charged with murder after deadly shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A suspect is in custody in connection to a deadly shooting in Florence, according to authorities.
Florence police Lt. Stephen Starling identified the suspect as 66-year-old Freddie Junior Wells.
Booking records show Wells is charged with murder, armed robbery, and criminal conspiracy. He is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center.
Police were called to the 700 block of Roosevelt Street around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday and found a victim with a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to the hospital where they later died, authorities said. That person’s name is expected to be released by the Florence County Coroner’s Office.
Investigators learned a drug buy and armed robbery happened prior to the shooting. Florence police said they have also obtained warrants for Wells’ brother, Johnny Anthony Wells, for murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.
Law enforcement believed Johnny Wells was in the Dillon area. Agents with the State Law Enforcement Division were requested to help in the arrest due to the violent nature of the crime, a press release stated.
Dillon authorities, along with SLED, attempted to find Wells, but he was not located.
Johnny Anthony Wells is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at (843) 665-3191 or the crime stoppers hotline at (888) 274-6372.
