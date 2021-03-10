HCS: Loris High School returning to full-time, face-to-face learning next week

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Another high school in Horry County will be returning to a full-time, face-to-face learning schedule next week.
Horry County Schools announced Wednesday that Loris High School would resume a normal schedule for brick-and-mortar students beginning March 17.
Students enrolled in the HCS Virtual Program will not be impacted by the change.
The district also said this will complete the return to full-time, face-to-face learning for the entire Loris area, as well as Green Sea Floyds and North Myrtle Beach.
The district also said it is continuing to install plexiglass barriers at all high schools. Officials said the project is expected to be completed this month.
HCS also says while plexiglass will reduce social distancing requirements, masks and face coverings will be required in all school areas.
