‘Give these kids a prom’: Schools shares alternative plans for prom; some HCS parents disappointed

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - For a second year many high school seniors will miss out on having a true prom due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year, proms were canceled.
“We have a prom dress hanging in the closet from last year,” parent Iris Esposito said.
Esposito hoped this year would be different for her daughter who’s now a senior at North Myrtle Beach High School.
“Give these kids a prom. To me this is something you’re never going to get back,” she said.
This year, Horry County Schools is letting individual schools decide if and how prom is held in light of the pandemic.
Some high schools are making the most of the situation by planning alternative events. Conway High School’s senior prom is May 7 at the Conway Fitness and Sports Center.
In a Facebook post, the school stated the event will include a formal dinner and photo booth. Seniors are able to bring one guest. Face masks will also be required unless someone is eating.
Both North Myrtle Beach and Green Sea Floyds high schools will also hold a sit-down dinner in honor of prom in May.
North Myrtle Beach High School’s prom is for seniors only. The school said social distancing and mask requirements will be in place.
Esposito said she and her daughter are disappointed the school isn’t having more of a traditional dance. Her daughter decided not to go.
“People can congregate on bars and restaurants and House of Blues is having concerts,” Esposito said. “My daughter’s boyfriend graduated last year. He’s now 19 and she can’t even bring him so she’s not even going to go.”
A group of parents at North Myrtle Beach High School is planning to hold their own prom for students separate from the school’s event. Esposito said she’s not included in that group, but believes her daughter may be willing to go to that instead.
