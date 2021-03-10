Getting a COVID-19 vaccine at MUSC Florence or Marion? Be prepared to prove you’re eligible

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Those getting their COVID-19 vaccines at MUSC Health Florence and Marion Medical Centers will have to prove that they are eligible to get it.
On Monday, Phase 1b went into effect in South Carolina. Those who fall under Phase 1b includes people 55 and older, those 16-54 years old with underlying health conditions and essential workers, such as grocery store workers and those who work in congregate settings where social distancing is not an option.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said it’s not requiring people to fill out forms to prove their eligibility to providers like other states are doing. Instead, they are asking South Carolinians to use the honor code for Phase 1b eligibility.
But MUSC Health said all individuals will need to sign an attestation to their vaccine status and may need to present credentials or proof that they qualify to receive the vaccine.
“Patients who will not attest to their status or who are not able to present credentials (e.g., driver’s license for the 55+ group or employer badge, medical license, picture of license, or other proof) will not be vaccinated and asked to return with proof at their earliest convenience,” said the hospital system.
