Getting back in the swing of things with PAR Physical Therapy

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Do you love to golf and want to make sure you are feeling your best while golfing? PAR Physical Therapy is here to help you!
They have a golf simulator that takes a look at your body’s specific movements when you are hitting the ball. They work with you on your posture and different positions you can try.
PAR Physical Therapy wants to make sure golfers are healthy. Improving your body is key to be able to play golf and feel your best while doing it.
Learn more at parphysicaltherapy.com.
