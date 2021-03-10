Former Florence 5 school board chair charged with child sex abuse out on bond

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A former school board chairman in Florence County facing child sex abuse charges is now out on bond.
Online records show Christopher Garrett Marsh was released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond Wednesday.
Marsh is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
He resigned from his position as school board chair on March 3, according to Florence County School District Five Superintendent Randy Smiley.
Marsh was arrested along with Mary Costa King Marsh, who was charged with two counts of unlawful neglect of a child.
Authorities said two were arrested on March 4 following an investigation by child abuse investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said Christopher Marsh allegedly sexually assaulted a five-year-old victim beginning in the middle of 2015, and the abuse continued through February 2021.
Mary Marsh was allegedly aware of the abuse in 2015 but continued to allow the child to be exposed.
Her attorney said her client was aware of an incident but didn’t know about the “repeated nature” or the extent of the abuse.
She was released on a $20,000 bond, according to jail records.
