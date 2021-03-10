Florence-Darlington Technical College resuming normal operations March 15

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence-Darlington Technical College will resume normal operations next week.
According to information posted to FDTC’s social media channels, the updated operations will begin on Monday, March 15.
Students who are taking classes labeled as “online” or “online synchronous,” nothing should change and those classes should continue as scheduled, college staff said.
Those students who are taking face-to-face, hybrid classes or distance learning classes and have been online since the start of the semester are expected to return to campus on March 15, according to FDTC. They should monitor their email and D2L pages for details from instructors.
All vital offices will be fully staffed during normal business hours, according to the social media post. Students are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing while on campus.
