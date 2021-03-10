‘Florence After Five’ set to return in June

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A popular monthly concert series in the Pee Dee is getting set to return later this summer.
The Florence Downtown Development Corporation announced Wednesday that “Florence After Five” will return on June 25 with the band Hip Pocket currently scheduled to perform.
“Florence After Five” is typically held on the last Friday of each month from April through October on the 100 block of South Dargan Street.
The series was not held at all in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials said events originally scheduled for April and May of this year have also been canceled out of an abundance of caution.
COVID-19 safety measures will be in place during all downtown events going forward, and more information will be released at a later date.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.