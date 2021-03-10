FIRST ALERT: Sunshine and warmth continues

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Mild weather and sunny skies will continue through the end of the week.
Tonight will clear skies once again as temperatures drop into the lower to middle 40s inland and middle to upper 40s along the Grand Strand.
Similar to previous days this week, temperatures will soar after sunrise Thursday. Afternoon readings will climb all the way into the middle 70s across the Pee Dee and into the upper 60s to near 70 along the beaches.
A similar forecast is on tap for Friday with sunny skies. The warmest temperatures - in the middle 70s - will be found inland while coastal areas see afternoon readings in the lower 70s.
The weekend will feature a continuation of mild weather. The warmest weather over the weekend will be on Saturday with temperatures near 70 at the beach and in the middle 70s inland.
Sunday will see a few more clouds at times and just a slight chance of a sprinkle or two. Temperatures will be a degree or two cooler, but still mild and comfortable.
