FIRST ALERT: Stretch of spring-like weather continues

A push of cooler air will move into the area on Saturday night and into Sunday morning. An approaching cold front will result in mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures to finish off the weekend. Temperatures will drop into the low-mid 60s on Sunday and a stray shower or two will be possible. Most of us should remain dry with our next best chance of rain after that arriving Tuesday and into Wednesday next week. Once again, enjoy this dry stretch while we can!