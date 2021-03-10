FIRST ALERT: Stretch of spring-like weather continues

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We’re starting the day off warmer than the previous two days this week with temperatures in the lower 40s. A light jacket might be needed for some of you early on, but you will not need it long! Temperatures will quickly warm up into the 60s and 70s by this afternoon! Hello, spring-like weather!
This evening should be another nice and comfortable one for any outdoor walks, grilling out or just getting a few things done around the house before the sun sets. Regardless, we will keep temperatures mild again overnight with lows dropping down into the mid-upper 40s.
Mild weather continues Thursday through Saturday. In the Grand Strand, temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s while the Pee Dee will soar into the middle and upper 70s. Sunny skies and rain-free weather continues through Saturday.
A push of cooler air will move into the area on Saturday night and into Sunday morning. An approaching cold front will result in mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures to finish off the weekend. Temperatures will drop into the low-mid 60s on Sunday and a stray shower or two will be possible. Most of us should remain dry with our next best chance of rain after that arriving Tuesday and into Wednesday next week. Once again, enjoy this dry stretch while we can!
