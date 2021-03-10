Doctors: S.C. deaths reported to CDC after COVID-19 vaccinations don’t tell whole story

“In medicine, we’ve got to figure out - was it just coincidental; occurring at the same time, but not related at all? Or could it be indirectly related, or is it directly related as a causal event?” said Dr. Dale Lusk, McLeod Health’s chief medical officer. “And that’s where we’ve got to be careful, and it takes a lot more investigation, rather than to say, ‘This happened at the same time; therefore, the vaccine caused the death.’”