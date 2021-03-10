Dillon School District 4 returning to full-time, face-to-face instruction April 12

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - Another Pee Dee school district is planning to return to full-time, face-to-face learning within the next month.
Dillon School District Four announced Wednesday that it will return to the traditional format on April 12. The district said students on either A, B or D schedules will all return to five days of face-to-instruction.
Officials said virtual instruction will still be offered, but virtual students can choose to return to face-to-face instruction and vice versa.
The district added that movement may create the need to change courses.
The deadline to request a change is March 25.
