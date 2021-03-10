DHEC: S.C. registers over 500 new COVID-19 cases, 17 additional deaths announced

By WMBF News Staff | March 10, 2021 at 1:40 PM EST - Updated March 10 at 1:40 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday 507 new COVID-19 cases and 17 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 451,597 and deaths to 7,768, officials said.

In Horry County, there were 30 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. In Florence County, 21 new virus cases were reported and no additional deaths.

According to DHEC, 17,134 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 4.70%.



Of the state’s 11,287 inpatient hospital beds, 8,589 are in use for a 76.10% utilization rate, according to DHEC. Approximately 593 are COVID-19 patients, of which 157 are in ICU and 71 are ventilated.

For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

