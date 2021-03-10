Developer planning to bring Publix, new apartment complex to Carolina Forest

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new Publix location won’t be the only new addition to the Carolina Forest area, according to the developer attached to the project.
The Sembler Company, which is in charge of the development, announced Wednesday plans to bring a new apartment complex along with other retail buildings to the area of River Oaks Drive and Carolina Forest Boulevard.
The area will be known as “The Mill,” and is described as “a 46-acre work, play, live community,” according to a press release.
The Sembler Company also released new renderings of both the Publix and proposed apartment complex.
The company said Hawthorne Residential Partners will develop the apartments, which will be known as “Hawthorne at The Mill.” The complex is expected to include 290 one, two and three-bedroom units along with nine two-story, carriage-style buildings with private garages.
The complex will also include over 8,000 square feet of amenity space, according to a press release.
The Publix location will be a freestanding, 47,000-square foot building in the area, while two more buildings totaling 20,000 square feet of small shop space are also included in the project.
The Sembler Company also says it’s targeting “various restaurant concepts, service-oriented retailers, financial service providers and more to fill the space.”
Construction on the retail portion is expected to begin this summer, with completion estimated to be completed next year.
