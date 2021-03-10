Deputies searching for pair of burglary suspects in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are searching for a pair of suspects connected to a burglary investigation in Florence County.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded on the night of March 6 to a call of two apparent break-ins at Wholesale Motorsports and Sunrise Drive-In on East Palmetto Street in Florence.
Officials said the front glass of both establishments was broken out. Security footage released from the sheriff’s office also shows the two suspects as they broke through the glass window at one of the businesses as they broke in.
An Apollo four-wheeler and a Moto Dirk bike were stolen from Wholesale Motorsports.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 665-2121.
