Coroner: Florida man killed in single-vehicle crash in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 59-year-old man was killed after his car hit a tree in Dillon County, according to the coroner.
Coroner Donnie Grimsley identified the victim Tuesday night as James Trimble from Florida.
Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the single-vehicle crash happened Sunday morning on Interstate 95 near mile marker 179.
Trimble was driving north on the interstate when it ran off the right side of the roadway and hit a tree, according to Lee.
