Conway Riverwalk reopens after recent flooding

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Conway Riverwalk has reopened after floodwaters caused a temporary closure of the park.
The city of Conway made the announcement on their Facebook page Wednesday morning.
“Crews hosed down sidewalks with pressure washers and swept away debris and dirt. Black mulch was added where rain and flooding washed it away. Crews covered the bottoms of tree trunks and flower beds with the new mulch to add the finishing touch in these pretty spaces,” the city said in the post.
In addition to picking up litter and debris caused by the floodwaters, crews also disinfected playground equipment and washed slides, swings and steps.
