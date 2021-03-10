Charleston Police: 1 in custody after officer-involved shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police confirmed one person is in custody following an officer-involved shooting in the West Ashley area.
Police have not released details on the incident yet, but said the scene, in the 3500 block of Mary Ader Avenue, is secure.
Authorities were expected to release more information at a 2 p.m. news conference. Police Chief Luther Reynolds is expected to attend the briefing.
MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch the briefing when it happens.
The incident began shortly before noon when police responded to a report of a man with a gun. The address corresponded with the Colonial Grand Apartments at Cypress Cove.
The police response include the agency’s explosives team.
The State Law Enforcement Division, which normally is called in to investigate shootings involving law enforcement officers, will be investigating, spokesman Tommy Crosby said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.