Carolina Forest Pharmacy vaccinates 90 people, will vaccinate more this week

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Dozens of people got their COVID-19 vaccine from a local pharmacy Tuesday.
Carolina Forest Pharmacy hosted the first of three vaccine clinics. Approximately 90 people were vaccinated during the inaugural vaccination event.
The pharmacy is expecting to vaccinate 150 more people Wednesday and another 60 Thursday. Staff received 300 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine late last week.
People were then able to schedule appointments once the shots were in house. All appointments for the remaining two clinics are booked.
Pharmacist Sam Ibrahim is excited to get the shot at his store.
“Here’s the advantage,” Ibrahim said. “Those 300 doses will give 300 citizens immunity, and it’s a one and done. So I don’t have to have another 300 doses to cover them.”
Ken Timmerman was one of the 90 people who received a shot Tuesday in a quick-and-easy process.
He didn’t just receive protection against COVID-19; he also received hope for the future.
“I think that normal is not far away for us,” Timmerman said. “I pray that it’ll come sooner than later. And I know that I’m not alone. There are a lot of folks who are ready to be able to do things that they’ve been not able to do for a long time now.”
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.