Berkeley Co. School leaders investigating photograph posted to social media

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District confirmed Tuesday it is aware of a photograph raising concerns on social media.
Berkeley County School District spokesperson Katie Tanner responded to a request for comment about reports of a TikTok video purportedly featuring Berkeley County students re-enacting the death of George Floyd.
“The District is aware of the photograph, is investigating, and will act in accordance with District policy,” Tanner said in a statement. “Under federal and state law, the District cannot offer comment on student matters.”
Berkeley High School senior Dayonna Wilson said she took the image, which was originally sent as a Snapchat message, to other social media platforms to raise awareness. Wilson says this kind of racial insensitivity is common at the high school and she wants the administration to step up and do something about it.
“It’s really crazy that we have to constantly go through that in order to get a point across and it’s crazy how nobody ever asks these people, ‘Hey, what happened to you?’” Wilson said. “It’s crazy that nobody was ever like, ‘We hear you, we’re going to get the consequences done with.’ But Berkeley will not take accountability for what’s going on at their school ever.”
George Floyd was the Minneapolis man who died in May while in police custody. Cellphone video capturing his arrest and showing a police officer pinning Floyd down with his knee on Floyd’s neck prompted protests around the world.
Days after Floyd’s death, a day of peaceful protests in Charleston turned into a riot that same evening that left a string of damage to businesses and property.
“Berkeley County School District promotes a welcoming and supportive environment that celebrates and values diversity and respect for all students, employees, and stakeholders,” Tanner said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
