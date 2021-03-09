White House report: Myrtle Beach area bumped down to orange zone for COVID-19 cases

WASHINGTON (WMBF) – A new White House report shows the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are making huge strides when it comes to combatting the spread of the coronavirus.
A new report released on Monday shows the Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach areas are now in the orange zone when it comes to new cases and test positivity last week. It means that from Feb. 20 to Feb. 26, the area only saw between 50-99 cases per 100,000 people. The Myrtle Beach area has spent the last several weeks in the red zone.
The city of Georgetown and Bennettsville were also placed in the orange zone, while the city of Florence is in the yellow zone, which means the city only saw between 10-49 cases per 100,000 people.
But as a whole, Horry County remains in the red zone for cases, where there were above 100 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. DHEC data from Feb. 20 to Feb. 26 shows there were 334 new coronavirus cases in Horry County.
There are several counties in our area that are dropping when it comes to seeing new COVID-19 cases.
The White House report shows that Georgetown County is in the orange zone, while Florence, Darlington, Marion and Dillon counties are in the yellow zone.
On the national level, the Palmetto State is ranked fifth in the country for new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people. According to DHEC data from Feb. 20 to Feb. 26, there were 5,350 new confirmed cases in the state.
But on the bright side, this is a big drop compared to a White House report from one month ago that put South Carolina in the number one spot for COVID-19 cases. From Jan. 5 to Feb. 5, the state reported 18,000 new COVID-19 cases.
And when it comes to COVID-19 deaths, South Carolina is ranked 37th in the country for new deaths per 100,000 people.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.